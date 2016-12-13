LOS ANGELES (AP) — White supremacist gang members are facing eviction from homes where they sold guns and drugs, the Los Angeles city attorney said Tuesday.
Lawsuits targeting members of the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods seek injunctions preventing gang members from being at two homes where they based operations that are near schools and libraries, City Attorney Mike Feuer said.
“We’re fighting to prevent white supremacist gangs from threatening our neighborhoods with their toxic brew of violence, crime and hate,” Feuer said in a statement.
The lawsuits don’t address specific hate crimes, but photos displayed at a press conference showing a confederate flag and swastikas on walls demonstrated “tremendous potential for extremely bad acts to take place,” Feuer said.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Sounders MLS Cup victory rally in Seattle: March time, route
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
- Skier dies after fall into tree well near Snoqualmie Pass
- Two Seattle oyster bars named among the nation's best
Methamphetamine and heroin were sold from a home where one of the gang members, an alleged shot caller for the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, lived, he said.
Drugs and guns were sold at a second property in Canoga Park where one of the residents was suspected of blowing up a rival’s car with a pipe bomb. No one was injured in the blast.
Gang members were already evicted from a third home.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.