LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire early Monday burned an apartment construction site in east Hollywood, damaged adjacent residential structures and displaced 20 people, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in good condition, department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.
The fire, reported about 6 a.m. in the wood framing of buildings on the construction site, blew out windows in an apartment building on one side and damaged a single-family home on the other side.
More than 100 firefighters battled the flames, which were extinguished in about 40 minutes.
Most Read Stories
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- Dark-web sales flooding U.S. mailboxes with deadly opioids
- Counterprotest overshadows Seattle’s ‘March Against Sharia’; assault arrests follow main event WATCH
The American Red Cross was assisting 10 adults and 10 children displaced by the fire.
Arson investigators were called to the scene.