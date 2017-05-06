NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist says country music legend Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized after having a stroke.
Sony Music publicist Maria Malta said Saturday that nothing has changed from information posted on Lynn’s website.
The website says the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted to a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Malta confirmed that Lynn is still in the hospital.
Lynn’s website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.
It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.
Born a Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
