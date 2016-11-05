CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is greeting visitors in its plaza with a new sign made of giant red letters that proclaim “Long Live Rock.”
The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2f4gt30 ) reports the outdoor sign will be formally dedicated Thursday as officials share details of a multimillion-dollar redesign expected to include the Hall of Fame and main exhibit spaces.
The new sign in front of the Rock Hall’s glass, pyramid-shaped lobby is part of a larger plaza remake. The letters are 6 feet high, and the phrase stretches 78 feet long.
Hall of Fame spokesman Todd Mesek says the sign adds another “iconic element” to the Cleveland landmark. He says visitors already have been spotted snapping photos with it.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
