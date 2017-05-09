NEW YORK (AP) — A murder charge was dismissed against a Long Island man mid-trial after the prosecuting attorney was fired for misconduct.
Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2q1u5nF ) reports the trial of Messiah Booker was stopped during a hearing on Tuesday in which the defense attorney detailed dozens of instances of evidence withheld by Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Glenn Kurtzrock, who was then replaced.
Booker instead pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. The 32-year-old Farmingdale man had been accused of killing a man during a home invasion burglary.
Defense attorney Brendan Ahern said there were gaps in detective notes handed over as required for trial. He said the prosecutor withheld evidence that at least two other men might have been responsible for the killing.
A spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office called Kurtzrock’s conduct “inexcusable.”
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
