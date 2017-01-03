LONDON (AP) — It’s counting time at the London Zoo — time to make a tally of every animal on the premises, even the Partula snails.

The process required by the zoo’s license started Tuesday on a cold, clear sunny London morning.

It usually takes a week or so to complete the complicated task — it’s not so easy to count ants and locusts.

There are many new creatures in the menagerie, including two Sumatran tiger cubs.

Early results are in: Turns out there are 2,132 Partula snails, who are part of a breeding and reintroduction program to protect the species.

The information gathered is shared with other zoos worldwide in an effort to manage conservation and breeding programs.