LONDON (AP) — A tram derailed in London before dawn on Wednesday, leaving at least 50 people injured and several trapped, the emergency services said.

The London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and four specialist rescue units were at the scene in Croydon, south London. Emergency services called to the Sandilands tram stop at around 6.10 a.m. (0610 GMT). Photographs showed the two-car tram lying on its side next to an underpass.

Station manager Joe Kenny said “firefighters have released a number of people and two people remain trapped.”

The London Ambulance service said it treated a number of people at the scene, and more than 50 had been taken to the hospital.