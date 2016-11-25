Police investigators are looking into 58 other unexplained deaths involving the date-rape drug GHB, which Stephen Port used in his crimes.

LONDON — He found his victims on gay dating sites, and then drugged, raped and killed them before disposing of their bodies within a third of a mile of his East London apartment.

The man, Stephen Port, who murdered at least four men over 15 months and raped many more, was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court in London on Friday to life in prison in a case that has appalled the country with its grisly details and raised questions about the quality of policing.

All of Port’s victims were gay and in their 20s. They all died from overdoses of the date-rape drug GHB, also known as G or liquid Ecstasy.

Port, who came out as gay when he was 26, trawled social-media sites such as Grindr and Fitlads to find his victims. He lured them to his one-bedroom apartment, where he either spiked their drinks with the drug or injected them with it.

Police have admitted they might have missed opportunities to catch Port sooner and have refocused attention on the use of GHB as a possible weapon. Investigators are looking into 58 other unexplained deaths in London involving the drug.

Port was found guilty Wednesday of four murders and a string of sexual offenses against seven other men who came forward after his arrest.

All of Port’s victims were found slumped against walls in identical positions with their cellphones missing; a woman walking her dog found two of the bodies, in the same spot in a churchyard near Port’s home, three weeks apart. None were from the area. But police treated the deaths as unrelated cases of drug overdose and suicide, apparently taking at face value the fake suicide notes that Port, 41, a canteen chef at a bus depot, had planted on two bodies.

Even when a relative of one of Port’s victims pointed out the similarities in a string of local deaths after doing an online search, officers initially refused even to consider the possibility of murder.

The relative, Donna Taylor, the sister of Jack Taylor, 25, Port’s last known victim, said she believed her brother’s sexuality had played a role in police overlooking important details.

“It was seen as gay, drugged men in respect of they’ve just sat there, taken an overdose, and that’s that, as if it’s normal,” Donna Taylor told the BBC on Thursday. “But all these bodies appearing is not normal, is it?

“We were just told that Jack was found up against a church wall and that he died of taking a drug overdose. We knew that wasn’t Jack. We knew instantly that that wasn’t Jack; we knew there was more to this.”

The body of Port’s first known victim, Anthony Walgate, 23, a fashion student from Hull, was discovered in June 2014 just outside the communal entrance to Port’s apartment building.

The other three victims — Gabriel Kovari, 22, a Slovak citizen; Daniel Whitworth, 21, a chef; and Taylor, a forklift-truck driver — were found in the churchyard near Port’s home.

Members of Taylor’s family, who say they believe Port would still be at large had officers not been pressed to re-examine the evidence, said they planned to sue the police.

The Metropolitan Police Service of London has acknowledged it might have missed opportunities to identify the killer sooner. The Independent Police Complaints Commission has begun a formal investigation into the actions of 17 officers, including whether “discrimination played any part in actions and decisions.”

Police have rejected the suggestion that the victims suffered discrimination because they were gay, saying that crimes against people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, or LGBT, are “taken extremely seriously.”

“I hope Port’s conviction today offers reassurance to the LGBT community that if you have been a victim of crime, our officers will take you seriously, treat your situation with the utmost sensitivity and do their very best to bring offenders before the courts,” Cmdr. Stuart Cundy, of the specialist crime and operations command of the London police, said.

Cundy has offered personal letters of apology to the victims’ families for the missed opportunities to catch Port sooner.

On Friday at the Old Bailey, as the Central Criminal Court is commonly known, Justice Peter Openshaw said Port had committed murder to “satisfy his lust” for sex with young men in an unconscious state. He called Port’s attempts to cover up his crimes with forged suicide notes “wicked and monstrous.”

Port had placed a fake suicide note in a plastic sheet in the hand of his third victim, Whitworth, in which Whitworth appeared to acknowledge his role in the “accidental” overdose of Kovari, in that way trying to frame one of his victims for the death of another.

In the note, Port even made a reference to himself: “Please do not blame the guy I was with last night, we only had sex, then I left. He knows nothing of what I have done.”

Peter Tatchell, a gay-rights campaigner, said police had let Port “slip through their fingers,” noting that they had failed to check the handwriting on the apparent suicide notes.

“Appallingly, even after the third murder, the police were still maintaining that the deaths were ‘unusual’ but ‘not suspicious,’ ” Tatchell said. “They did not issue a public alert to the gay community that a serial killer could be on the loose.”

Alarm bells might have gone off when Walgate’s body was found outside Port’s apartment block.

Port himself called police. He claimed he had not seen Walgate before, but police quickly learned that Port had hired Walgate through an escort service. Port then said that Walgate had overdosed at his apartment, and that he had been too scared to report it.

Port was eventually jailed for lying to authorities, but by then he had killed two more men.

In June 2015, the coroner at Whitworth’s inquest said she was not convinced that Whitworth had overdosed and that she suspected foul play; even then, however, nothing happened. Three months later, Port killed Taylor.