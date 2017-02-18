LONDON (AP) — The British capital’s fashion extravaganza has kicked up a notch with shows by Jasper Conran and other designers.

London Fashion Week is on its second day, with Saturday’s womenswear previews for fall and winter including latest designs by Gareth Pugh, Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha and Italian designer Donatella Versace’s Versus line.

GREEN IS THE WORD FOR JASPER CONRAN

Conran’s look this year was built around what he called “everyday pieces” — vests, skirts, leather dresses — simply cut in evocative colors like purple, mustard, magenta and apple.

The show Saturday at London’s Claridge’s hotel featured mohair wool tailored in olive, brown and maroon, with outfits set off by tight drainpipe trousers and flat, pointed shoes. There were also oversize parkas, slouchy bags and bondage-style halter tops.

Green was a dominant color, with some entirely monochromatic outfits, bags and shoes.

Conran couldn’t resist a few leather biker jackets, paired with the slimmest of trousers. His pea coats came in creamy Melton wool.

At times he was looking for simplicity: a scarlet angora V-neck dress draped beautifully and a khaki cotton shirt dress evoked faraway places.

More complicated looks included a chocolate-fringed sequin dress and a chocolate leather wool grain V-neck dress with applique. He showed no fear, easily blending a red sequin vest with wooly, chocolate-colored trousers.