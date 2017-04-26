PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says his crash into a motorhome last Independence Day was a desperately needed wake-up call.
Logan Kitzhaber pleaded guilty last month to driving under the influence of intoxicants during the wreck on U.S. Highway 101.
As part of his plea agreement, the 19-year-old had to write a letter to the Washington state couple he injured.
In his letter, Kitzhaber apologized to the couple, saying: “Nobody deserves what I put you through.”
Kitzhaber said he was a misguided teenager without any motivation at the time of the crash. He was addicted to popping pills and had no interests outside of drugs. When he awoke in the hospital, he realized his life must change.
Kitzhaber said the next step in his journey toward recovery is drug rehabilitation.
