BEIJING (AP) — Supporters of Liu Xiaobo are gathering worldwide to mark the traditional Chinese observance of the seventh day after the imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s death.

However, in a leafy apartment complex in west Beijing, more than a dozen men have been holding an around-the-clock vigil with a different purpose altogether: keeping visitors and journalists away from the home Liu shared with his wife, Liu Xia.

Though never charged, Liu Xia was kept under strict house arrest while her husband was serving an 11-year sentence on charges of incitement to subvert government power. Her whereabouts Wednesday were unknown.

Liu Xia was last seen in official photos showing her lowering an urn containing her husband’s ashes into the sea Saturday. Numerous foreign governments and rights groups have demanded China lift all restrictions on her movements.