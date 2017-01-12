LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Zoo has announced the births of three maned wolf pups.
The zoo said Wednesday that one male and two female pups were born Dec. 21 and now weigh about two pounds.
Carnivores curator Debbie Thompson at the zoo said it’ll be about six more weeks before the pups are on regular display, but that visitors might see them briefly as their mother moves them to a nearby hut or back to her den.
The pups are covered in black fur with white-tipped tails, but when adults they will have a red coat, tall erect ears, a pointed muzzle with white-tipped tails and long slender black legs.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays for three players, including outfielder Mallex Smith
The animals are native to South America.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.