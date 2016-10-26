LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police have identified the officer who fatally shot an armed man while investigating a reported disturbance.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that Officer Dennis Hutchins shot 46-year-old Roy Lee Richards while Richards chased another man and pointed a long gun at the man’s back.
Police say Hutchinson and another officer found Richards and the other man fighting shortly before 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Richards went to a vehicle and emerged pointing the gun at the second man, who was previously described by police as Richards’ uncle.
The release says Hutchinson fired several times because he believed Richards was going to shoot the man.
Police say the second officer did fire. That officer’s name wasn’t released.
Both officers are on paid leave pending an investigation.
