LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock’s police chief says officers fatally shot a man early Tuesday while responding to a report of a disturbance.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner says officers shot the man shortly after they arrived on the scene in the city’s downtown. He says dispatchers received “multiple” calls of a disturbance shortly after midnight, along with another caller reporting a man with a long gun.

Authorities say a weapon was recovered at the scene. Buckner says authorities are still investigating whether the man opened fire on police.

The shooting happened in Little Rock’s Quapaw Quarter neighborhood of historic homes, a few blocks north of the MacArthur Park Historic District and the city’s art museum.