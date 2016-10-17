VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s health minister has died at age 34 just a week after being re-elected to the Baltic country’s parliament.

Juras Pozela was the youngest member of the Social Democratic-led Cabinet. He died Sunday after having been hospitalized for two months in intensive care with acute pancreatitis.

His family and the Social Democratic party made the announcement on Monday.

Grieving family members met with ruling Social Democratic party leaders to discuss plans for a funeral later this week, just before the second round of parliamentary elections. Pozela was a re-elected on Oct. 9 in the first round of the elections.

It wasn’t immediately clear who would take his seats in the Parliament and Cabinet.

Pozela is survived by his wife and son.