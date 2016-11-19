VIENNA, Va. (AP) — The 32 American students chosen as Rhodes scholars for 2017, listed by geographic region, as provided by the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust:
District 1:
Joshua B. Pickar, Lexington, Massachusetts, University of Chicago Law School and The George Washington University
Maia Silber, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Harvard University
Most Read Stories
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- 35 reasons the Seahawks' Jon Ryan is the punter we all want to be
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
District 2:
Sarah A. Waltcher, New York, New York, Dartmouth College
Laura A. Courchesne, Fair Haven, New Jersey, University of Georgia
District 3:
Nancy Ko, Brooklyn, New York, Harvard University
Noah Remnick, New York, New York, Yale University
District 4:
Spencer D. Dunleavy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Harvard University
Meghan M. Shea, West Chester, Pennsylvania, Stanford University
District 5:
Cameron D. Clarke, Richmond, Virginia, Howard University
Aryn A. Frazier, Laurel, Maryland, University of Virginia
District 6:
James C. Pavur, Atlanta, Georgia, Georgetown University
Jory M. Fleming, Columbia, South Carolina, University of South Carolina
District 7:
Lucinda M. Ford, St. Augustine, Florida, United States Naval Academy
Christian E. Nattiel, Madeira Beach, Florida, United States Military Academy
District 8:
Kirk P. Smith, St. Louis, Missouri, University of Tulsa
Mikaila V. Smith, Austin, Texas, University of Texas at Austin
District 9:
Morgan K. Mohr, Bloomington, Indiana, Indiana University
Christa Grace Watkins, Milroy, Indiana, University of Notre Dame
District 10:
Olivia A. Klevorn, Chicago, Illinois, Yale University
Pasquale S. Toscano, Kettering, Ohio, Washington and Lee University
District 11:
Aaron C. Robertson, Redford, Michigan, Princeton University
Ahmed M. Ahmed, Rochester, Minnesota, Cornell University
District 12:
Lauren C. Jackson, Little Rock, Arkansas, University of Virginia
Shegufta A. Huma, Bel Aire, Kansas, University of Kansas
District 13:
Hannah K. Carrese, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Yale University
Joshua Carter, Watertown, South Dakota, Montana State University
District 14:
Pema McLaughlin, Portland, Oregon, Reed College
Anthony Wilder L. Wohns, Tacoma, Washington, Harvard University
District 15:
Oscar De Los Santos, Laveen, Arizona, University of Southern California
Alexis A. Doyle, Los Altos, California, University of Notre Dame
District 16:
Nicole A. Mihelson, Fullerton, California, Johns Hopkins University
Caylin L. Moore, Carson, California, Texas Christian University
___
Online:
Rhodes Scholars: http://bit.ly/2grHyB3
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.