VIENNA, Va. (AP) — The 32 American students chosen as Rhodes scholars for 2017, listed by geographic region, as provided by the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust:

District 1:

Joshua B. Pickar, Lexington, Massachusetts, University of Chicago Law School and The George Washington University

Maia Silber, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Harvard University

District 2:

Sarah A. Waltcher, New York, New York, Dartmouth College

Laura A. Courchesne, Fair Haven, New Jersey, University of Georgia

District 3:

Nancy Ko, Brooklyn, New York, Harvard University

Noah Remnick, New York, New York, Yale University

District 4:

Spencer D. Dunleavy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Harvard University

Meghan M. Shea, West Chester, Pennsylvania, Stanford University

District 5:

Cameron D. Clarke, Richmond, Virginia, Howard University

Aryn A. Frazier, Laurel, Maryland, University of Virginia

District 6:

James C. Pavur, Atlanta, Georgia, Georgetown University

Jory M. Fleming, Columbia, South Carolina, University of South Carolina

District 7:

Lucinda M. Ford, St. Augustine, Florida, United States Naval Academy

Christian E. Nattiel, Madeira Beach, Florida, United States Military Academy

District 8:

Kirk P. Smith, St. Louis, Missouri, University of Tulsa

Mikaila V. Smith, Austin, Texas, University of Texas at Austin

District 9:

Morgan K. Mohr, Bloomington, Indiana, Indiana University

Christa Grace Watkins, Milroy, Indiana, University of Notre Dame

District 10:

Olivia A. Klevorn, Chicago, Illinois, Yale University

Pasquale S. Toscano, Kettering, Ohio, Washington and Lee University

District 11:

Aaron C. Robertson, Redford, Michigan, Princeton University

Ahmed M. Ahmed, Rochester, Minnesota, Cornell University

District 12:

Lauren C. Jackson, Little Rock, Arkansas, University of Virginia

Shegufta A. Huma, Bel Aire, Kansas, University of Kansas

District 13:

Hannah K. Carrese, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Yale University

Joshua Carter, Watertown, South Dakota, Montana State University

District 14:

Pema McLaughlin, Portland, Oregon, Reed College

Anthony Wilder L. Wohns, Tacoma, Washington, Harvard University

District 15:

Oscar De Los Santos, Laveen, Arizona, University of Southern California

Alexis A. Doyle, Los Altos, California, University of Notre Dame

District 16:

Nicole A. Mihelson, Fullerton, California, Johns Hopkins University

Caylin L. Moore, Carson, California, Texas Christian University

