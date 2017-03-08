The actress daughter of Phil Collins has forgiven her father in her new book of essays.
In “Unfiltered,” Collins writes that she forgives her father for “not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected.” She adds that they can’t “rewrite the past” and it’s not too late for them “to move forward.”
Phil Collins and Lily’s mother, Jill Tavelman, divorced in 1996, when Lily was seven.
Lily Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this year for her role in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Her book was released Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.