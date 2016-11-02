NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Wayne has walked out of a television interview after being questioned about his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wayne walked out as Linsey Davis of ABC News was following up on his comment to Fox Sports in September when he said there’s “no such thing as racism.”

Wayne says he stands by the comment and doesn’t “feel connected” to Black Lives Matter. Wayne describes himself as a “young, black, rich” man, which he says shows America understands that black lives do matter.

The 34-year-old rapper angrily told Davis he isn’t a “politician” while ending the interview broadcast on Tuesday’s “Nightline.”

Wayne is promoting a new biography detailing his 2010 stint in New York’s Riker’s Island prison.