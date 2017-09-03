TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lightning struck a car driving on Interstate 95 in Florida, deploying its airbag and injuring the driver.

Brevard County fire officials say a lightning strike also injured a motorcyclist driving nearby on the same highway. Both victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Brevard County Fire Rescue didn’t provide information about the drivers.

The injuries were part of a stormy night in the area. Fire officials said eight homes were damaged and five tree fires were started by lightning strikes.