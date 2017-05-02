DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Libya’s U.N.-backed prime minister and a powerful rival general have met in the United Arab Emirates for talks on how to resolve the country’s long-running conflict.

Libya’s armed forces posted an image Tuesday on Facebook showing Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter standing next to Prime Minister Fayez Serraj. The post described the two men as being on hand for “Arab and international mediation.”

Emirati officials did not immediately comment. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a close ally of Hifter, is scheduled to visit the UAE on Wednesday. It’s unclear if he’ll be part of the talks.

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The nation now is split between rival governments and warring militias.