BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan militias that were expelled from the eastern city of Benghazi are now advancing toward the country’s vital oil terminals, seeking to establish control over Libya’s primary revenue source.
The so-called Benghazi Defense Force launched its assault on Wednesday, taking over three eastern towns including the al-Sidra terminal, according to lawmaker Tarek al-Jaroushi, who is the head of the national security committee in the internationally-recognized parliament.
Libya is split into two governments, with an internationally recognized parliament in the east that has refused to approve the U.N.-brokered government in the capital, Tripoli.
The clashes have raised fears of another mini-civil war erupting around the oil fields, amid speculation that the Tripoli government could throw its support behind these militias and their power play.
