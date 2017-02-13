WASHINGTON (AP) — A poster of President Donald Trump that included a misspelling in a quote has been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress.
The poster includes Trump’s quote, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” The phrase should be “too great.”
Twitter users quickly spotted the error over the weekend and the item was removed. An archived version of the listing is accessible through the Internet Archive website.
The Library of Congress didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
- Trump plans to crack down on immigration may cost billions
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
It’s at least the third high-profile spelling error from the government of late. The Education Department misspelled the name of W.E.B. DuBois on Twitter Sunday and mistyped again when apologizing for the error.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.