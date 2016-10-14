Share story

The Associated Press

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A group of students at the evangelical Liberty University has publicly disavowed Donald Trump, despite their college president’s endorsement of the Republican nominee.

A group called Liberty United Against Trump released a statement Wednesday rebuking university president Jerry Falwell Jr. for continuing to support Trump in the wake of vulgar comments the candidate made about women in a 2005 video.

The students wrote that they are “tired” of being tied to Trump, who they called “one of the worst presidential candidates in American history.”

In a statement, Falwell applauded the students for voicing their opinion, but called the statement “incoherent and false.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Lynchburg school was founded by evangelical pastor Jerry Falwell Sr., whose sermons gave rise to a prominent conservative political movement, the Moral Majority.

The Associated Press