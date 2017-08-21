LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A small group of Liberty University graduates are planning to return their diplomas to the evangelical Virginia school as a rebuke of President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s latest show of unwavering support for Donald Trump.
The Liberty alumni organized the “Return your diploma to LU group” on Facebook after Falwell, in tweets and interviews, defended the president’s response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence.
Democrats and Republicans, business executives, artists and religious leaders have criticized Trump for saying “both sides” were to blame. But Falwell, an early and ardent Trump supporter, is among a number of evangelicals standing up for the president.
The alumni group has more than 300 members on Facebook. They plan to return their diplomas by Sept. 5.
