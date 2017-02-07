WASHINGTON (AP) — One of Washington, D.C.’s three bald eagle couples is waiting for an egg to hatch.

The city announced Monday that an egg recently appeared in the nest of a mating pair named Liberty and Justice, who have made the D.C. police academy in Southwest Washington their home for more than a decade.

Department of Energy and the Environment spokesman Dan Rauch told local media that Liberty could lay as many as two more eggs in the next few days, with eaglets hatching 35 days later.

Pollution drove bald eagles out of the city in the 1940s. They came back a half-century later thanks to endangered species protections and the banning of DDT. You can watch this couple and their brood at http://bit.ly/2llLUc0.