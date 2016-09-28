Gary Johnson was referring to a remarkably similar episode this month when, during another interview on MSNBC, he was asked how he would deal with the continuing situation in Aleppo, the ravaged Syrian city at the center of that country’s refugee crisis.

It was, in Gary Johnson’s own words, another “Aleppo moment.”

During an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Johnson, the Libertarian candidate for president, was asked by host Chris Matthews to name his favorite foreign leader.

Johnson, appearing flustered, was at a loss to come up with a name.

He grasped at a former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox, but was unable to remember his name without help — or the name of any sitting leader of a foreign country.

“I guess I’m having an Aleppo moment,” he said.

He was referring to a remarkably similar episode this month when, during another interview on MSNBC, he was asked how he would deal with the continuing situation in Aleppo, the ravaged Syrian city at the center of that country’s refugee crisis.

“What is Aleppo?” Johnson said at the time.

Matthews, who was interviewing Johnson and former Gov. William Weld of Massachusetts, his running mate, live at the University of New Hampshire, appeared to stall to give Johnson more time after the candidate repeated the initial question, looking slightly panicked.

“Any one of the continents, any country, name one foreign leader that you respect and look up to, anybody,” Matthews said.

Johnson exhaled loudly.

“Mine was Shimon Peres,” Weld interjected.

Matthews clarified that he was looking for someone who was still alive. He then named various countries and continents — Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia — in an apparent attempt to jog Johnson’s memory.

Johnson then made the “Aleppo moment” comment, indicating he was having trouble coming up with Fox’s name.

“But I’m giving you the whole world!” Matthews shouted, interrupting him.

Weld eventually supplied Fox’s last name to Johnson, and Matthews, apparently having given up on the presidential candidate, asked the eager Weld to name his own favorite foreign leader, looking to conclude a painful exchange that felt significantly longer than the 50 seconds or so that it lasted.

Weld paused for half a second.

“Um, Merkel?” he said, referring to the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.

“Can’t argue with that,” Matthews said, as the crowd applauded.