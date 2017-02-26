TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing immigration, America’s wars in the Middle East and other topics.

The letter, over 3,500 words, was published Sunday by Iranian media.

In it, Ahmadinejad decries U.S. “dominance” over the United Nations, as well as American meddling in the world that has brought “insecurity, war, division, killing and (the) displacement of nations.”

He also acknowledged the immigration of Iranians and others to America, saying “the contemporary U.S. belongs to all nations.”

Ahmadinejad says he gave the letter to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents U.S. interests in Iran. Calls to the embassy rang unanswered.

Ahmadinejad previously wrote Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His latest dispatch comes ahead of Iran’s May presidential election.