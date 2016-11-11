ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A couple of bald eagles were rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain in Orlando, Florida.
Local news organizations report that one of the eagles was taken in by specialists after it suffered several injuries.
After rescue crews arrived at the scene Thursday to free the birds, the first eagle managed to fly away, while the second sunk deeper into the drain. The second bird was eventually freed, but was badly injured.
The bird was taken to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, where it’s being cared for. Rehabilitation supervisor Dianna Flynt says it will take a few weeks before the eagle makes a full recovery and is released into the wild.
