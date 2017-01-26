After having blood work done at Lake Park Family Practice of Carolinas Healthcare System in Union County, N.C., Kristina Rodriguez noticed “lesbianism” was listed under the heading for her medical “problem list.”

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kristina Rodriguez is a lesbian, and she doesn’t think her sexuality should matter when it comes to medical treatment.

She doesn’t think it’s a medical problem. But that’s how her sexuality was listed in her medical-history records, she told television station WSOC.

“This listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, could mess with their self-esteem and could make them think something is wrong with them,” Rodriguez told the Charlotte TV station.

She said her doctor and a director of Carolinas Healthcare System told her that her sexuality was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended. Rodriguez said her doctor offered to move her sexuality to the notes section of her records after she complained.

Sexuality shouldn’t matter on medical records, Rodriguez said, but if it must be included in records, it shouldn’t be as a medical problem.

Carolinas Healthcare System released a statement after Rodriguez’s complaint:

“Sexual orientation is not a clinical diagnosis and we will be working closely with our physicians and providers to ensure that information included in medical records is appropriate, respectful and consistent with our belief in the importance of diversity.”