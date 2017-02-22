PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has asked Republican President Donald Trump to undo Democratic former President Barack Obama’s designation of a national monument.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage asked Trump to take the unprecedented step of returning land in the northern part of the state to private ownership in a Feb. 14 letter. Burt’s Bees co-founder Roxanne Quimby’s foundation donated the land in hopes of revitalizing a struggling rural area.
The governor says if the land remains a federal monument the state should manage it to avoid economic damage. He says he wants to “make the Maine woods great again.”
LePage says he’s hopeful Trump will heed opponents of the monument in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which sent Trump an electoral college vote.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says it’s a “real legal question” whether Trump can undo the designation.
Quimby’s son calls LePage’s letter disappointing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.