SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation is chipping in to support a new national monument in Utah that’s been a flashpoint over public land use in the West.
His environmental group is one of several donating to create the $1.5 million Bears Ears Community Engagement Fund, which officials said Friday will support tribal and local efforts to protect natural resources and the park’s trove of ancient archaeological sites.
The actor also urged support for the creation of Bears Ears this summer with messages on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
President Barack Obama designated the monument last month despite objections from Utah Republican leaders and rural residents who said it will add another layer of unnecessary federal control and close the area to new energy development.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.