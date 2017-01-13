WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former Polish President Lech Walesa has buried a son, who died at the age of 43 after a struggle with alcoholism.

The Walesa family held a private funeral for Przemyslaw Walesa, the third-born of his eight children, on Friday in their home city of Gdansk.

The younger Walesa was discovered dead in his Gdansk home on Sunday by a family member. Investigators ruled out foul play or suicide, but gave no exact cause of death.

Przemyslaw Walesa was known to have struggled with alcohol. In 1993 he caused a car accident while under the influence of alcohol. In 2003 he was in another crash while under the influence of alcohol and was given a one-year suspended sentence.

He left behind two teenage sons of his own.

Lech Walesa has remained silent about his grief in past days but on Friday issued a brief statement on Facebook saying, “Thank you to all you have shared their sorrow with us in this very difficult time for us.”

Walesa, 73, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983 for his role in leading the nationwide Solidarity freedom movement. He was Poland’s first popularly elected president, serving one term, from 1990-95, before being defeated by a former communist.

The family tragedy strikes the democracy icon at a difficult time — as a new political leadership in Poland questions his historic legacy and, in his eyes, unravels some of the democratic achievements for which he fought.

He has struggled with allegations that he served as an informer for the communist-era secret police in the 1970s, something he fiercely denies.