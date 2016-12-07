NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James says he was not trying to make a statement by not staying at a Donald Trump-branded hotel with the Cleveland Cavaliers, calling it a personal preference.

James and some other players did not stay with the team at the Trump SoHo in lower Manhattan before the Cavs’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. James says it was the first time in his career he has not stayed with his team, though he says he rode the bus to their morning shootaround as usual with the squad.

James endorsed Hillary Clinton and campaigned with her in Ohio, but says he hopes Trump will be “one of the best presidents ever” for the sake of everyone.

A team spokesman did not say how many players opted not to stay in the team hotel.