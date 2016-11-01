BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s two major parliamentary blocs have named Saad Hariri, a former prime minister and a Sunni leader, as their candidate for premier in the government to be formed after a new president was elected.

The formal nomination Tuesday by the Future bloc, led by Hariri, and the majority Christian bloc comes a day after Michel Aoun was elected president. Aoun is likely to name the new premier before the weekend.

Hariri’s nomination was widely expected. He was promised the post in exchange for backing Aoun’s presidential bid, ending a two-and-half-year deadlock that left Lebanon without a president.

In the country’s sectarian-based political system, the prime minister is likely to face a daunting job, balancing different and often rival groups, to form a new Cabinet.