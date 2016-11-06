BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s newly elected President Michel Aoun has vowed to uproot corruption and strive for nation-building in the deeply divided country.
Aoun spoke Sunday before thousands of supporters who gathered at the presidential palace in Baabda in southeastern Beirut.
The 83-year-old has been a central figure in Lebanese politics for decades. He was elected by parliament as president on Monday.
“A strong nation needs a strong government to administer it,” he said. “Corruption will be uprooted,” he added, drawing cheers from his supporters waving red, white and green Lebanese flags.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- If Trump loses: We'll be at the White House — 'in arms'
Aoun was elected president following a 29-month presidential vacuum. Many Lebanese hope his election would breathe new life into state institutions that have been paralyzed for nearly three years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.