BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says that Syrian rebels have detonated a car bomb in an eastern neighborhood of Damascus and launched a renewed attack on the Syrian capital from the city’s Jobar neighborhood.
There were no immediate reports on casualty numbers in Tuesday’s bombing.
Hezbollah is heavily invested in defending Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s civil war. Its military media arm says fighting is underway in the opposition-held Jobar neighborhood, which Syrian government forces had held under siege since 2013.
Syrian state media say government forces have repelled the attack. It said 10 people were wounded.
Most Read Stories
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Sprint’s case for combining with T-Mobile undercut by flourishing wireless competition
A rebel blitz spearheaded by an al-Qaida-linked group shook the eastern parts of the capital on Sunday, with fighters managing to seize a neighborhood before pro-government forces pushed them back Monday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.