BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s chief archaeologist says in a memo leaked to a conservative blogger that an inspection found no American Indian artifacts or human remains at a Dakota Access pipeline construction site.

Paul Picha (PEEK’-ah) says in the memo published Monday by Say Anything blogger Rob Port that seven state archeologists inspected the 1.3-mile section along the route of the $3.8 billion pipeline in southern North Dakota. The memo says only some animal teeth and bone fragments were found.

Officials say the memo is only a draft and is part of an on-going investigation.

Standing Rock Sioux officials said crews earlier this month bulldozed the site, which they say has “significant cultural and historic value.” It led to a clash between protesters and security guards hired by pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners.