COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An institute the late U.S. Sen. John Glenn helped envision for promoting professionalism, bipartisanship and civility among elected officials has been launched in his native Ohio.

Its organizers said Wednesday that work began on the State of Ohio Leadership Institute before Glenn’s death in December and it was not a reaction to the tone of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says it’s important to give people elected to office in small and large governments the skills necessary to govern effectively. That includes practical training in managing public money and advice on how to strike political compromise.

The dean of Ohio State University’s Glenn College of Public Affairs, where the institute will be housed, says it will fill an important gap by concentrating on legislative rather than executive branch leaders.