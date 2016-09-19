UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders and foreign ministers from 193 countries have approved wide-ranging document aimed at providing a more humane and coordinated response to the refugee crisis.

The 22-page “New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants,” is not legally binding and lacks concrete commitments but calls on countries to protect refugees’ human rights, boost humanitarian aid and increase resettlement of refugees.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon opened the day-long session Monday, calling on world leaders to commit to “upholding the rights and dignity of everyone force by circumstance to flee their homes in search of a better life.”

A second summit to be hosted by President Barack Obama on Tuesday will seek concrete pledges from leaders to help bear the cost of assisting and resettling the world’s 65.3 million migrants and refugees.