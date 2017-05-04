PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says her anger during the presidential debate against her centrist rival is a reflection of the anger she sees throughout France.
In the last day of campaigning before Sunday’s presidential vote, Le Pen acknowledged the testy debate between her and Emmanuel Macron.
“My words were nothing but the reflection of the anger that will explode in this country,” she told RTL radio on Friday.
She criticized Macron as the candidate of the elite and said the French have had enough of their political and economic situation.
In recent years, Le Pen has tried to soften the profile of the National Front party founded by her father. The party has long been accused of racism and anti-Semitism.
