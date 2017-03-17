PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a West Virginia public school system are asking a judge to maintain a 75-year practice of putting children in Bible classes.

WVVA-TV (http://bit.ly/2mDA9xU ) reports attorneys for the Mercer County Board of Education and Mercer County Schools filed a motion with the judge this week to dismiss a mother’s lawsuit over the board’s “Bible in the Schools” program.

Backed by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the unidentified mother had argued in the January lawsuit that her kindergarten child will be forced either to take weekly Bible classes in elementary school or be ostracized as one of the few children who don’t.

The defendants’ attorneys say the plaintiff doesn’t have standing to sue because the harms are hypothetical, as the classes don’t begin until the first grade.

___

Information from: WVVA-TV, http://www.wvva.com