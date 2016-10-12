PARIS (AP) — Lawyers for the only surviving suspect in last November’s attack in Paris say they will no longer defend him.
Frank Berton and Sven Mary told BFM-TV they’ve decided to stop representing Salah Abdeslam because he has chosen to remain silent in a protest against the 24-hour video surveillance of his prison cell.
Mary said: “When you have the feeling of being there to make social visits to the prison, a decision has to be made.”
Authorities hope Abdeslam can provide information about the Islamic State group’s strategies and networks, and identify others who might have had a connection to the Nov. 13 attacks, which killed 130 people.
The same network that attacked Paris struck again in Abdeslam’s hometown of Brussels in March, days after he was arrested in his hideout.
