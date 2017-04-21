NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lawyers are arguing over whether prospective jurors in the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez can be asked if they voted for him and what they feel about his stance on issues like the Iran nuclear deal.
Attorneys argued in court Friday about the juror questionnaire. Menendez didn’t attend.
He is to go on trial Sept. 6.
Menendez, a Democrat, was charged in 2015 with fraud, bribery and conspiracy. Prosecutors say he took official action on behalf of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, who had given him gifts and campaign donations including a Paris vacation.
Menendez has contended his actions were protected under a constitutional clause shielding lawmakers when they conduct normal legislative duties.
Melgen is on trial in Florida for Medicare fraud in a separate case.
