PARIS (AP) — Lawyers for Julian Assange say U.S. officials still haven’t met the WikiLeaks founder’s conditions for agreeing to be extradited to the United States.
Last week, Assange offered not to fight extradition if Chelsea Manning were offered clemency. His lawyers now say he was demanding that Manning be freed “immediately.”
Manning, who was convicted of sending thousands of secret documents to WikiLeaks, was given clemency Tuesday by President Barack Obama and will be freed in May, almost 30 years ahead of schedule.
Assange’s U.S. lawyer Barry Pollack insisted that Assange was being consistent. He said Wednesday “why would he be calling for Manning’s release in a few months?”
But Assange made no mention of an immediate release in his offer. Critics accused him of going back on his vow.
