SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a black man killed by police in Sacramento in July is demanding that the officers be charged with murder and that the U.S. Department of Justice open a civil rights investigation.
John Burris, an attorney for the family of 50-year-old Joseph Mann, said Monday that recently released police dash-cam video shows two Sacramento Police Department officers “behaved like big game hunters closing in on an animal.”
He says their actions constitute premeditated murder.
The Sacramento Bee enhanced audio on videos released by police and reported that two officers talked about trying to hit Mann with their police cruiser before shooting him 14 times.
Most Read Stories
- Get your own water, Oregon timber firm tells California town
- One dead, four hurt after teen driver crashes into tree near Enumclaw
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' dismantling of Stanford
- High five: Huskies, at 5-0, jump five spots to No. 5 in AP poll
In Los Angeles, activists are separately calling on police to publicly name officers involved in the deadly shooting Saturday of an 18-year-old black man.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.