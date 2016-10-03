SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a black man killed by police in Sacramento in July is demanding that the officers be charged with murder and that the U.S. Department of Justice open a civil rights investigation.

John Burris, an attorney for the family of 50-year-old Joseph Mann, said Monday that recently released police dash-cam video shows two Sacramento Police Department officers “behaved like big game hunters closing in on an animal.”

He says their actions constitute premeditated murder.

The Sacramento Bee enhanced audio on videos released by police and reported that two officers talked about trying to hit Mann with their police cruiser before shooting him 14 times.

In Los Angeles, activists are separately calling on police to publicly name officers involved in the deadly shooting Saturday of an 18-year-old black man.