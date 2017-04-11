STOCKHOLM — The man suspected of ramming a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15, has admitted guilt and agreed to be arrested, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Lawyer Johan Eriksson spoke outside the Stockholm District Court minutes before the court was to decide whether to continue the detention of Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek man whose residency permit was rejected last year. He said Akilov “acknowledges the terrorist charge and agrees to be arrested.”

Akilov allegedly drove the stolen beer truck into a crowd outside an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday afternoon. He was detained by police hours later and arrested early Saturday.

Killed were two Swedes, a British man and a Belgian woman.

Police have arrested another man in the case but have not given any details.

Friday’s attack shocked Swedes, who pride themselves on their open-door policies toward migrants and refugees, and many expressed fears that something had gone badly wrong.

In 2015, a record 163,000 asylum-seekers arrived in the country — the highest per-capita rate in Europe. The government responded by tightening border controls and curtailing some immigrant rights.