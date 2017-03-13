FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says he will release an unedited version of surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a convenience store in Ferguson, Missouri, the same day the black 18-year-old was shot to death by a white police officer.

Jay Kanzler says he wants to disprove claims in a documentary, “Stranger Fruit,” that the video, from Aug. 9, 2014, suggests Brown didn’t rob the Ferguson Market & Liquor just minutes before his death.

Kanzler says the video used in the documentary was edited. He says he plans to release an unedited version Monday.

About 100 protesters gathered outside the store Sunday night. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://on.ksdk.com/2nfzZ3G ) that seven or eight shots were heard, but no injuries reported. Police arrested some protesters and cleared the scene when the market closed.