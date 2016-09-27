NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An attorney for New York real estate heir Robert Durst says he’s been moved to a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Dick DeGuerin (duh-GEHR-in) says in an emailed statement that the transfer Tuesday will delay proceedings in California, where Durst is accused of killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000.
DeGuerin says Durst is eager to get to California and prove he didn’t do it.
The lawyer says the temporary move will make it harder for Durst’s attorneys to visit and communicate with him.
Durst pleaded guilty in New Orleans to a federal weapons charge.
He was arrested early the morning that HBO broadcast the finale of a six-part documentary about him in March 2015. At his first court appearance, he waived extradition to Los Angeles.
