PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The lawyer for a rector charged with embezzling more than $500,000 from a priest retirement home near Philadelphia says his client is remorseful and remains on the job.
Federal prosecutors have charged Monsignor William A. Dombrow with skimming money meant for Villa St. Joseph.
The Philadelphia Archdiocese runs the facility to house aging priests and to treat suspected priest-predators.
Defense lawyer Coley Reynolds says the 77-year-old Dombrow has done many good things for the archdiocese.
The Philadelphia Inquirer (goo.gl/feigkZ) describes him as a recovering alcoholic who has helped other priests battle the disease.
Authorities say Dumbrow spent the stolen funds on casino visits, expensive dinners and concerts.
Reynolds says he is cooperating with investigators and no longer handling any financial matters.
