SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawyer familiar with the case says a Northern California police officer has been fired for exchanging anti-Muslim text messages.
Lawyer Tony Brass says the San Francisco police officer was fired after inappropriate text messages were found during the investigation of a sexual assault involving colleagues working in the same station. Brass says officers’ phones were searched as part of that investigation.
Brass represented a lieutenant who retired amid the sexual assault investigation after he was charged with obstructing the probe. Brass declined to identify the recently dismissed officer.
Police Commission President Julius Turman confirmed an officer was fired in February for bias. Turman declined to provide more details, citing police personnel rules.
Several San Francisco officers have been found to have exchanged racists, homophobic and derogatory text messages in recent years.
